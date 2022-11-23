Kenmare is THE place to be!

The fates smiled on Kenmare this year as the relentless autumnal rain cleared for the duration of the Halloween Howl parade making for a great evening’s festivities. The popular parade is what it is because of community involvement so we can’t show enough appreciation for everyone who put the effort in to get dressed up and join in and a warm welcome to our new Ukrainian friends who we met on the night! Thanks to Mr T-Rex who was the star of the show and kept all the kids entertained with his funky moves, and DJ Eoin Finnegan who got the night started with some classic party tunes. A special thank you to the Gardai and all the organisations and clubs who helped out, organised the events and made it special for all. Kenmare is now officially on the map as the place to be for Halloween!