VIP visitors to St Johns

We were delighted to have the Sam Maguire, Kerry Manager Jack O’Connor and Kerry Players Tadhg Morley, Stephen O’Brien, Seán O’Shea, Gavin Crowley and Donal O’Sullivan visit the school.

We celebrated Mental Health Week by engaging in a variety of fun activities to help promote wellbeing. The children enjoyed chalk art, walking a mile, wacky magic with Magician Steve, watching a movie and dressing up for Rainbow Day.

We celebrated maths by participating in Maths Week activities to promote a positive attitude and give pupils more confidence in approaching maths. The children enjoyed a range of activities including a trail, maths buddies and bingo.