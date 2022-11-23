Blackwater News

Blackwater Women’s Group next event is the BWG Christmas party on Tuesday December 13th at 8pm in Tavern. Book your place by Monday December 5th please.

There are 5 open access Defibrillators in the Blackwater/Templenoe area. Templenoe Church, Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Blackwater Tavern & John Sheehan’s Direen. They have now been added (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database so if a patient requires an AED the NAS can direct them to the nearest AED as they await an ambulance.

A 31 Card Game & Raffle for CPR Training & upkeep of the AEDs took place in Blackwater Tavern on Thursday November 10th. Five Tables played and between cards, raffle and donations €1,110 was raised. AED pads and batteries are replaced every few years and CPR Training takes place every two years. This was the first fundraiser since 2019 so the group really appreciate the generosity of everyone who supported it.

Group Singing with Mary Culloty O’Sullivan is postponed until January / February.

Qigong Classes in Tavern (gentle exercise to music) with Bob Martin take place on Wednesday evenings from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. Bob is certified by Ireland Tai Chi & Qigong Association.

Changing Times covers the history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area and is a great archive of local history and a valuable reference source for future generations. Available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater and Quills Shop Kenmare, it will make an ideal Christmas present.

Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for Free Personal Monitored Alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence and independence. Application forms and information leaflets are available in Blackwater Post Office.

Application forms for Text Alert System are available in Blackwater Post Office.