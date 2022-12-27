Will you swim for KMHA?

The Annual Christmas Day Swim in aid of Kerry Mental Health Association,

Kenmare Branch, takes place at Kenmare Pier on Christmas Day at 11am

organised by Kieran O’Shea Bonane.

All money raised goes towards supporting clients of KMHA; supporting

various social events, classes and activities for clients at Fiachne Day

Centre Kenmare and clients in the community as requested by the local CMHN

Community Mental Health Nurse. Hampers and Vouchers are given to clients at

Christmas by KMHA as requested by the CMHN.