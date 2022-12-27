Busy year ends at The Carnegie

December 15th at 8pm

Film Downton Abbey A New Era.

Please join us beforehand, at 7pm, for mulled wine and mince pies.

New Years Eve

Film The Jungle Book (1967 Version)

Meet Mowgli, Bagheera, Baloo, Kaa, and Shere Khan and many characters from the jungle along with a host of instantly recognisible songs. Classic Disney family film for a New Years Eve Afternoon.

Organised by Sean Daly & Co Ltd

Tickets €5

January 14th @ 8pm

The Year of The Hiker John B. Keane

Hunters Moon Theatre Group

Set in the mid 60’s it tells the story of the Hiker Lacey who 20 years earlier left his wife and children to take to the roads. Now he returns on the evening of his daughter’s wedding.

Tickets €15

Tickets www.carnegieartscentrekenmare.ie or call the box office on 064 6648701

Christmas closing December 16th.

All the team here at The Carnegie Arts Centre would like to take this opportunity to wish all our patrons a Happy Christmas and a Bright and Prosperous 2023.