Blackwater news

Davey’s Charity Walk St Stephens Day from Blackwater Tavern to Loughbrin Lake in aid of Kerry Palliative Care Services. Nine kilometre road walk organized by Davy Breen with a barbeque at Loughbrin Lake. Starting at 11am sharp from Blackwater Tavern, €10 per person. After the walk Davey wants everyone to call into the Blackwater Tavern where there will be a raffle, music and sing ong.

Next meeting of Blackwater Women’s Group is Tuesday January 10th at 8pm in Tavern.

A 31 card game and raffle for support of the AEDs took place in Blackwater Tavern in November. €1,200 was raised, many thanks to all who played and supported it. There are 5 open access defibrillators in the Blackwater/Templenoe area.; Templenoe church and GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Blackwater Tavern and John Sheehan’s Direen. They are on (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database; NAS can direct people to the nearest AED while they await an ambulance.

Group Singing with Mary Culloty O’Sullivan is postponed till late January / February.

Qigong Classes in Tavern (gentle exercise to music) with Bob Martin Wednesdays from 7.30pm to 8.30pm.

Changing Times covers the history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area and is a great archive of local history and a valuable reference source for future generations. Available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater and Quills Shop Kenmare. An ideal Christmas present!

Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for free personal monitored alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence and independence. Application forms and information leaflets are available in Blackwater Post Office.

Application forms for the text alert system are available in Blackwater Post Office.