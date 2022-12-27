Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

I would like to wish everyone a Happy Christmas and hope you all have a Wonderful New Year ahead

Well done to all who were involved in putting up the Christmas lights around the town as always they look fantastic

With some beautiful shops in our town please shop local if possible as it is important that we all support each other

I would like to thank all those involved in the Social Farming group ran by South Kerry Partnership. If anyone would like to get involved in this rewarding group please contact me and I will put you in contact with the relevant people

ROWING CLUB

Congratulations to Kenmare Rowing Club on running a great table quiz

TOUSIST GAA

Well done to Tousist GAA on organising a very enjoyable social and wishing them the very best on the development of their new field

CONGRATULATIONS

Well done to Norman McCloskey and Sue Ryan on the publication of their books recently

MOTIONS

At last Fridays area meeting I again raised the issue of the Bonane Road and hopefully it will be upgraded in 2023

I have asked KCC to run an advertising campaign with regards public lights being out, if you notice any lights not working please take note of number on the pole and contact KCC on their website

I have asked KCC to apply for extra funding for maintenance work on all by roads