KMEG says thank you!

Kenmare Marketing and Events Group would like to wish all our members and the whole community of Kenmare a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Thank you to our Volunteers, who have been busy lighting up the town to cheer us through the Winter season.

A special thanks goes out to RVR and Prosolar, who have made it possible for Kenmare to have a more sustainable Solar Christmas experience from this year onwards.

This year RVR embarked on a project to power their premises in Kenmare with Solar panels to the front of the Building on the Sneem road.

With the savings made from this initiative, RVR have generously donated their cost savings to Kenmare Marketing and Events Group to allow our town’s Christmas lights to be changed to a more sustainable and cost-effective LED system over time.

RVR is a local family-owned business which trades internationally. They have been providing energy technology solutions and excellent employment opportunities in Kenmare since 1994. We can’t thank them enough for sponsoring our Christmas lights, which everyone can enjoy, and for helping us to do our bit towards a more sustainable future!

In other news you can stay up to date with the Christmas events and show your support by following the new Christmas in Kenmare Facebook and Instagram Pages.