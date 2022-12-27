For the final talk for 2022 Kenmare and District Garden Club were delighted to have a return visit after several years of professional floral designer Camelia Austen. The full capacity audience were entranced and indeed mesmerised as Camelia effortlessly produced an array of delightful novel arrangements for the festive season, without using any holly or ivy. She spiralled flowers and foliage to give texture and movement to her lovely creations in a novel and sometimes whimsical way. Whether the audience will be able to replicate her ideas is another matter! The arrangements were then raffled at the end of the demonstration, much to the delight of those attending, there was almost ‘one for everyone in the audience’. The evening concluded with a selection of inspiring photographs from her 2022 catalogue of weddings. The club were delighted to be joined by a group of ladies from Blackwater and hope they will pay a return visit when the talks and outings for 2023 are finalised and announced at the AGM in February.

Meetings are on the first Thursday of the month unless otherwise specified at The Gateway (beyond the Centra Garage heading on the Molls Gap/Killarney road, opposite the Brooklane Hotel grounds). Parking is available. Non members are very welcome (small fee). Coffee and welcome at 6.45pm with talks at 7.30pm prompt. Contact Stephen Austen on 087 9112876 for further information.