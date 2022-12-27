Kenmare Lace goes international!

In the early 1990’s the art of making Kenmare Lace was passed on to Nora Finnegan by the Poor Clare nuns in Kenmare. It has been taught, demonstrated, made and sold at The Kenmare Lace and Design Centre ever since.

In August 2019 Nora was surprised to receive an invitation from the International Organisation of Lacemakers to teach Kenmare Lace at their national convention in Arizona.

Some of the organisers of the convention had previously visited the Kenmare Lace and Design Centre and were so impressed by what they saw that they were determined to have Kenmare Lace on the programme for the 2020 convention. Unfortunately Covid intervened and it was a further two years before it could happen.

In July 2022 ‘The Lacy Ladies of Arizona’ who were hosting the event, met Nora and Emer Finnegan off the plane in Phoenix. They had arrived a few days early to allow themselves time to recover from the journey and to take the opportunity to visit some historical sites such as The Irish Cultural Centre.

It soon became clear that there was another reason why an Irish lace teacher had been invited as there were many inhabitants of the area with Irish ancestry, there is even a facsimile of the Book of Kells in the Irish Cultural Centre in Phoenix. Wondering how Irish people ended up so far south they were told that many of them joined the army, a job that guaranteed a good wage, clothing and food, after arriving in America in famine times.

The ladies found Kenmare Needlepoint Lace fascinating and over the course of the week beginners began to work their way through the nine basic Kenmare stitches in the mornings, while in the afternoons Nora worked with an Intermediate group. Nora had also developed a piece of modern needlepoint lace called ‘My wild Irish Rose’ which proved a particularly popular class.

A highlight of the trip was a lecture on Irish Lace which was enjoyed so much that the vice president of the organisation declared, ‘Nora Finnegan’s talk was so enjoyable that some of my friends and I are already talking about a tour of the many lace related Irish cities and towns.’

Although glad to come home and leave the heat of the desert, the Finnegan ladies say they will miss the warmth of the welcome and the appreciation for the beauty of Kenmare Lace.

