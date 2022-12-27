Templenoe Rowing club thank everyone for successful year

“There was two years of no regattas due to the pandemic, but our little but mighty club has grown in strength and spirit. Templenoe were especially successful at the All-Ireland Coastal Rowing Championships held in Wexford this year. Conditions were challenging with all crews battling choppy water. Templenoe brought home 9 gold medals, 5 silver medals and 2 bronze medals.

Gold medals belong to U16 boys, novice men, pre-veteran mixed, veteran men, senior men, master ladies, master men, FISA quad men and FISA quad women; silver medals belong to intermediate men, masters-mixed, FISA quad men and FISA quad women; bronze medals belong to senior-mixed sprint and masters-mixed.

Well done to all our members, your hard work and commitment to training has not gone unnoticed, the medals are well deserving.

A massive thank you to everybody involved in the club, members, parents, sponsors, coxswains, helpers and volunteers behind the scenes. Without all of the dedicated time and support none of this is possible, and we raise a toast to all and thank you for a memorable rowing year. We also take time to remember our friends and fellow club members who have gone before us. Merry Christmas and a peaceful new year to all.”