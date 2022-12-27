Art auction planned for 2023 at the Butter Market

Have you built a collection of paintings and enjoyed finding, purchasing and building your collection over a period of time? Do you now find yourself in a different home where the paintings don’t work in the same way as previously imagined, or do you simply wish to purchase more art but don’t have anywhere to hang it? If so, you may be interested in the latest idea from Kenmare Butter Market.

Kenmare Butter Market want to gauge interest in holding an auction of paintings from private collections. Depending on the depth of public interest, they will host an exhibition of these works during the month of March 2023. They will handle all paintings in a professional manner and will utilise the services of a fully licensed auctioneer.

To learn more or register interest in participating in this unique event please contact Claire Bunbury at kenmarebuttermarket@gmail.com with the title ‘Auction’ by January 14th 2023.