Christmas Day goes swimmingly

Kerry Mental Health, Kenmare Branch, Christmas Day Swim 2022, organised by Bonane man Kieran O’Shea, was well attended with all the money raised going towards supporting social events, classes and activities for clients at Fiachne Day Centre Kenmare and clients in the community as requested by the local CMHN Community Mental Health Nurse including hampers and vouchers for clients at Christmas. Rosaline O’Sullivan, Michael Randles, and Noreen O’Shea from Kerry Mental Health also attended on the day and were delighted with the €1,380 raised this year and thanked the organisers, swimmers and everyone who came out and supported the event.