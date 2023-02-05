All smiles at Blackwater Women’s Group Christmas party

took place last month in Blackwater Tavern. The party was catered by the wonderful Brooklane Hotel, with desserts by Viv Shaw, and Pat Casey providing the music. Mrs Claus and her lovely elves gave out the presents on a great night of wonderful food, entertainment, dancing and fun. Marie Tagney O’Neill and Therese Morley were presented with beautiful bouquets of flowers to mark the achievements of their children in 2022; Marie’s daughter Ayla came third in the final in the World Rowing Championship in Italy and her daughter Doireann won an U14 All-Ireland

with Kerry whilst Therese Morley’s son Tadhg won a Senior All-Ireland with Kerry and got an All Star award. pics Mary D O’Neill