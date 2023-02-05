Blackwater news

Forty members of Blackwater Women’s Group attended the Christmas Party in Blackwater Tavern last month, Brooklane Hotel provided the wonderful food and Viv Shaw the excellent desserts, it was a great night, followed by Secret Santa and dancing with Music by Pat Casey.Next meeting of Blackwater Women’s Group is Tuesday February 14th at 8pm in Tavern.

There are 5 open access defibrillators in Blackwater/Templenoe; all on (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database; Templenoe Church, Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Blackwater Tavern & John Sheehan’s Direen.

Qigong Classes in Tavern (gentle exercise to music) with Bob Martin Wednesday evenings from 7.30pm to 8.30pm. All Welcome.

Changing Times covers the social history of the Blackwater/Templenoe area and is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater and Quills Shop Kenmare.

Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for free personal monitored alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence & independence. Application forms and information leaflets are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater.

Application forms for Text Alert System are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater.

Kenmare Co-Op Mart Social takes place on Friday January 27th in Kenmare Bay Hotel. Dinner, dance, spot Prizes and music by Neily O’Connor. Doors open 7.30pm, dinner at 8pm. Tickets €35 from Mart Office. Call 064 6642210.