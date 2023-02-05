Kenmare & District Garden Club

The club is pleased to announce the following first meeting of 2023 on Thursday, February 2nd at Gateway, Kenmare.Tea, coffee and welcome will take place at 6.45pm followed by our AGM at 7.30pm followed by a talk by Sarah O’Neill at 8pm. Sarah is an organic grower and horticultural tutor who lectures in Kenmare Adult Education Centre and will talk to us about ‘Edible Plants in the Organic Garden’. Non members are very welcome (small fee)

Meetings take place on the first Thursday of the month, unless otherwise specified, at Gateway (beyond the Centra Garage heading on the Molls Gap/Killarney road, opposite the Brooklane Hotel grounds). Parking available and all very welcome. Contact Stephen Austen on 087 9112876 for further information if you are interested in becoming a member.