Jimmy will be much missed

All of our players, coaches and Committee members were deeply saddened by the recent passing of Club President, Jimmy O’Sullivan. Jimmy joined Inter during the 1989/90 season with teenage sons Ken and Alan, working as a fitness trainer and then team coach during this first season, joining the committee soon after.He managed the A team from Division 2, Division 1 into Premier Division and brought the team to the Reserve Cup Final in 1992, winning both the Greyhound Cup Final in 1997 and the CastleBar Cup Final in 1998. During this time, the team narrowly missed out on the Premier League title under Jimmy’s charge.

Jimmy was instrumental in the purchase of Inter Kenmare Park in 1998, the development of two pitches subsequent build of the club house and dressing room facilities.

Jimmy became involved with Kerry District League as a committee member and was manager of the Kerry Oscar Traynor team with the assistance of John O’Regan KDL. Despite this commitment to Kerry soccer, Jimmy was always involved with Inter Kenmare both and off the field and epitomised commitment, loyalty and sheer passion for the game.

Jimmy was elected the first President of Inter Kenmare FC in 2012 and remained so until present day. Inter Kenmare would like to offer their sincere condolences to Jimmy’s family. He will be greatly missed and was a true gentleman. May he rest in peace.

Inter Kenmare FC is committed to delivering a full size floodlit astro pitch at theit grounds in Kenmare and are asking all members, players and parents, past and present, far and wide, to support our grassroots fundraising club lotto which will directly contribute to the project. Please also pass the word on and invite friends and family. It just takes a minute to join, and for the price of a cup of coffee, you will make a big difference for our club. We hope that the €2.50 per line option will allow everyone to contribute. If you can contribute €5 for 3 lines or €10 for 7 lines it would be hugely appreciated and you never know you might just win! Thank you so much for your support and the best of luck!