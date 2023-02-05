Glitz and glamour coming to Kenmare GAA

On February 10th Kenmare Shamrocks will be hosting a night of Glitter & Glamour in the Kenmare Bay hotel with music by Dan Sweeney and Sam Maguire will be in attendance along with a few familiar faces. Tickets go in sale shortly so please check social media for updates.

Club registration day will take place on a Saturday morning in February, date to be decided but we will let you know in good time. Membership is open to all and we encourage all member types, juvenile, social, player, family to come along and join up for the 2023 season.

Our club Lotto draw has been gaining momentum that past few months. Annual tickets are available which includes seven free draws and can be purchased from our website shop. If the jackpot is not won each week, there are 5 lucky dip prizes including a voucher for The Stables Restaurant at Sheen Falls.