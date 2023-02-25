Kenmare Bay Cruises sets sail

We are delighted to announce that Kenmare Bay Cruises will launch cruises from Kenmare Pier in April 2023. ‘Island Explorer’ is a Kingfisher 50, with a capacity of 72 passengers. The vessel is owned by Kenmare man Mark Lynch and Fionan Murphy of FM Marine on Valentia Island. The boat is currently being refurbished at our Boatyard on Valentia Island in South Kerry.

We will provide 90 minutes cruises on Kenmare Bay, with a live commentary of the history, geography, and wildlife of the area.

Our website (www.kenmarebaycruises.com) will be launching in a couple of weeks and we will be doing some giveaways of pairs of tickets and family tickets.