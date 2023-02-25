St Johns takes top spot!

St Johns NS claim top spots in U13 Credit Union Quiz

The INEC was filled to capacity on Sunday 29th of January where 71 primary school teams from all over South Kerry participated in the annual Killarney Credit Union School Quiz.

Two teams from St John’s National School, Kenmare came first and second in the Under 13 age category. St Olivers School, Killarney emerged victorious in the Under 11 category with Gaelscoil Faithleann in 2nd place. All four teams will go on to represent Killarney Credit Union in the Chapter competition on March 5th in Ballyroe Hotel Tralee.

This year, over 280 primary school pupils participated in the quiz from 25 schools all over South Kerry. Killarney Credit Union has been hosting the school quiz for over 20 years.

In the U13 section first place went to St Johns NS, Kenmare represented by Laura Stauch, Daithí O Shea, Eoghan Downing and Ronan Deasy. Second place also went to St Johns Kenmare represented by Sean James Hickey, Darcy O’Shea, Fergus McCarthy and Alice O’Connor.

Joy Clifford Vaughan, Chairperson of Killarney Credit Union thanked all schools that took part on the day. She said “The event was even more special due to the absence since 2020.” Joy also stated “I would like to acknowledge the long distances that many schools had to travel on the day and thank them for participating in the quiz. Lastly we would also like to acknowledge the staff, management and volunteers who helped out on the day also in correcting, stewarding and adjudication.”

Each of the winners received trophies and a perpetual cup was given to the first placed winning national schools.