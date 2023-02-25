Grandparents honoured at Cahir school

Cahir National School

We celebrated Grandparents Day as part of Catholic School’s week and invited our grandparents to school where Father Hayes celebrated them with a lovely Mass, before their enjoyed refreshments provided by the parents and families of the school. The children enjoyed showing their grandparents around the school and great discussions took place over the comparisons and contrasts between school long ago and today. It was lovely to be able to celebrate our grandparents as they can be our caregivers, teachers and our playmates. Grandparents hold our hands for a little while, but hold our hearts forever.

Our school garden is beginning to take shape, we have sown seeds for peas and broad beans and are looking forward to watching them grow over the next few weeks. We are building raised beds and getting the soil ready for potato planting and have also been exploring some of the varieties of nature and non-nature species found in our gardens and the surrounding areas of Kenmare. A sample table has been set up to explore.

We are very excited about getting back to swimming lessons after our midterm break. Swimming increases our confidence in the water and is a great form of regular exercise.

Many thanks to all the parents who helped with the recent church gate collection for our defibrillator, which raised €853.61. The defibrillator will be a tremendous asset to the school and the local community in the years ahead.