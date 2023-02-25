Flor remembered

The family of the late Flor O Sullivan, Ballygriffin, Kenmare wishes to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to us following our sad loss.

We offer our heartfelt thanks to the many friends, neighbours and well wishers who visited our home, attended the wake, service and burial and provided emotional and practical support to us at this difficult time. For those who telephoned, travelled long distances, sent floral tributes, cards and messages of condolences, as well as those who made charitable donations to the Irish Community Air Ambulance, we are truly grateful.

We offer a special word of thanks to his cycling friends who brought him home, and stayed with him while we travelled back to Kenmare and the medics who attended and did their utmost for him.

It would be impossible to thank everyone individually so please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our deepest gratitude. The holy Sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for your intentions.

Flor’s 1st Anniversary mass is Saturday February 25th February in Kenmare at 7.30pm.