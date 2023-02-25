Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

MART SOCIAL

A great night was had at this year’s Kenmare Mart’s Social. The meal at the Kenmare bay hotel was outstanding and it was great to get the dancing shoes back on. Hope everyone enjoyed it

FAREWELL

I would like to say a fond farewell and good luck to the Sisters of St Claire’s Convent Kenmare. I hope they will be happy in their next venture

MOTIONS

I have asked Kerry County Council about their plans for flood relief at Finnihy Banks due to the erosions further upstream and have asked for urgent action to be taken

I have again raised the issue of the Bonane Road with Kerry County Council and asked for a start date on this project