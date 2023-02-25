Busy month at Inter Kenmare FC

It’s been a with lots of league and cup games going ahead. All teams have been togging out over the course of the month and have been progressing well.

Our U12 girls, proudly sponsored by Kenmare Crash Repairs, had a very convincing win over Fenit winning 4 – 0. Well done!

A huge congratulations to our U16 boys who found their way into the last 32 of the National Cup. This is fiercely competitive and Inter Kenmare were beyond proud with how the boys represented the club both on and off the field. After a tight game, we were just pipped to the post by Donacarney 2 – 1.

Our U12 boys recently played Killorglin and had a convincing win. A great effort by all.

In off the field news congratulations to Orla Murphy the winner of the ‘Beat the Winter Blues’ special Lotto draw, and a big thanks to everyone who supports the club by playing the Club Lotto.