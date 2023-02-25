Jimmy O’Sullivan (The Runner) remembered

On December 28th 2022, passed away after a long illness at Kenmare Community Nursing Hospital. Jimmy, a native of Collarus, Lauragh, and Gortamullen Heights, Kenmare, was a carpenter and house builder by profession.

In his youth, Jimmy was an exceptionally good cross country and road runner. After joining the Kenmare club under the stewardship of John Crowley Jimmy ran his first cross country race in Kilgarvan, the Kerry Novice Championship held on December 10th 1961. Writing in the Kenmare notes of the Kerryman that week, the writer said, “In very adverse weather conditions Jimmy and his team mates (they won the team race) showed amazing stamina and pluck and the whole district should be proud of them.” The writer went on to say that Jimmy fulfilled early promise of becoming a really first-class runner, especially as he was competing against some very experienced runners. How correct he was, as the following races and years of success proved to be. His next race was the County Youths race in Killarney and Jimmy was, once again, placed first. On January 16th1962 the Munster Novices race was held in Dunkerron Racecourse and Jimmy won it convincingly and in so doing became the first Kerryman to win an individual Munster Cross Country Title. That spring of 1962 Jimmy went on to win the Munster Youths Cross Country Championship and on March 30th in Carrigaline, County Cork, Jimmy placed 3rd in the All Ireland Youths. The following year, 1963, Jimmy won the Munster Junior Cross Country and in a report in the Kerryman in February the reporter said, “The free striding Tousist athlete jumped into prominence last year when he won the Munster Novice Championship, bringing Kerry its first ever provincial title in Cross Country. Already this season he has won the Kerry Senior Cross Country Championship, but Sunday’s performance must rank as his best, and stamps him as an athlete of great promise. He took an early lead in the first round of a six-mile course, and finished in 29 minutes, winning by 300 yards from John O’Brien, Cork, and deserved a big ovation from a very large crowd on a beautiful day.” Indeed, Jimmy said around that time that he had run in many racecourses in Kerry, Cork, Galway and Tipperary, but never saw a racehorse, and later that year he placed 3rd in the All-Ireland Junior Championship.

In 1962, 1963,1964 and 1965 Jimmy won four successive Kerry Senior Cross Country Championships and in that period also won four successive County Road Championships. In 1961 the Farranfore Club, on St. Stephen’s day, promoted a senior road race for men in honour of the late Father Dan Brown, contested annually to this day, Jimmy won it in 1963 and 1965.

These achievements brought Jimmy under the watchful eyes of national selectors. As a member of the FCA (local defence force) and a member of D Company (Killarney) FCA 15 Infantry Battalion, Jimmy was selected on the Irish Army Cross Country team that competed in the Military International which was held in Madrid at the end of February 1965. Many Irish athletes of note were on that team including Sean O’Sullivan, Mick Hickey and Willie Webb.

Jimmy probably never reached his full potential and, at the relatively young age of twenty three, he retired from athletics and thereafter concentrated on playing Gaelic football for Kenmare. In the latter part of the 1960’s Kenmare were very successful and won the 1968 Towns Cup Competition with Jimmy very much one of their best backs, also winning the County Football Championship for the first time in 1974 with Jimmy as full back. For a number of years thereafter Jimmy continued to play football and became more involved as an U21 selector and was part of the Kenmare District Board team of the early 1980’s that reached two County Finals in 1981 and 1982.

Jimmy, looking for yet another sporting challenge, then moved on to the local soccer team Inter Kenmare and there he trained teams up to County premier status, in the process winning many competitions.

To his wife Frances, daughter Caroline, sons Ken, Paul and Alan, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, sisters and brothers-in-law and grandchildren and extended relatives and friends, we extend our deepest sympathy. Requiem Mass for Jimmy took place at Holy Cross Church, Kenmare on December 30th and on December 31st, his Cremation Service was held at the Island Crematorium, Cork.