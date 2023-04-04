Canvas Club launch exhibition

A stunningly elaborate collection of artworks by over forty young artists of the Canvas Club Kenmare and Kilgarvan launched last weekend and is on display for the month of March at the Carnegie Arts Centre An exciting display of original artworks, made up of colourful acrylics on canvas and creatively sombre inks and manga on deckle edge paper. Dragons and monsters of the deep share the space with original characters, lush forests, and great waves , making this an exhibition not to be missed! These very accomplished pieces have been completed in class by children aged from five to seventeen, and taught by artists Tara McCarthy and Mary Fairbairn.

