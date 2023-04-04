There was great excitement in Kilgarvan national school when some of the Kilgarvan senior team paid ￼a visit to the school, receiving a huge welcome from the staff and pupils. The players were congratulated on their many wins, the most recent being the Junior B Munster football final in Knockaderry, and were delighted to be back in their old school where they would have kicked many a football in the school yard!
Smiles all round as team pays a visit
There was great excitement in Kilgarvan national school when some of the Kilgarvan senior team paid ￼a visit to the school, receiving a huge welcome from the staff and pupils. The players were congratulated on their many wins, the most recent being the Junior B Munster football final in Knockaderry, and were delighted to be back in their old school where they would have kicked many a football in the school yard!