Kenmare and District Garden Club

The March meeting was held in the Gateway Kenmare and the club welcomed Mary Katherine Gallagher, an environmental scientist working with Wetland Survey Ireland, a professional environmental consultancy specialising in ecology who came to talk about ‘Understanding and caring for the hidden wonder of the insect life in our gardens’. The talk, delivered with youthful enthusiasm and good illustrations, was wide ranging and highly comprehensive and taught us that a huge number of species of insects form an amazing 80% of world species. They make up more than 70 times the human population and have been around considerably longer than human species. Indeed, they form the biological foundation of the natural world and hence it is of the utmost importance to provide a healthy, diverse ecosystem to support them– if they vanish, so do we! Unfortunately, species are hugely threatened due to huge habitat loss through pesticides, agriculture, urbanisation, all human driven and society needs to improve its behaviour to maintain vital ecosystems, and gardeners need to play their part. We gardeners are quite pleased about this – less weeding, less tidying – it suits us, the insects and the environment, what’s not to like!

Next meeting is on Wednesday April 5th when Mary Keenan editor of Irish Garden Magazine and Gash Gardens gives a talk ‘From blank canvas to colourful gardens’.

Meetings usually take place on the first Thursday of the month, unless otherwise specified, at The Gateway (beyond Centra Garage on the Molls Gap/Killarney road, opposite the Brooklane Hotel grounds). Parking available. Non-members are very welcome for a small fee.

Contact Stephen Austen on 087 9112876 for further information if you are interested in becoming a member.