Busy month ahead at The Carnegie

23rd March 8pm Everything, everywhere, all at once (15)

Winner of seven Oscars, including Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards. With her laundromat teetering on the brink of failure and her marriage on the rocks, overworked Evelyn Wang struggles to cope with everything, including an unpleasant audit from Revenue. The stress causes a shift in her sense of reality as she is propelled into a kaleidoscope of parallel realities, in which she alone can save existence by exploring other universes and connecting with different lives she could have had.

30th March 8pm The worst person in the world (15)

This film is in Norwegian, with English subtitles.

This romantic comedy chronicles four years in the life of Julie, a young woman as she navigates the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find a career path, leading her to take a realistic look at who she really is. Nominated for two Academy Awards.

6th April 8pm The Banshees of Inisherin (15)

Length: 114 minutes Rating: 15

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, this film follows lifelong friends Padraic and Colm, who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. Padraic’s repeated efforts to salvage their relationship only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate with shocking consequences.

13th April 2023 Film club end of season double bill!

An Irish Goodbye (12) and An Cailin ciuin (The quiet girl) (12a)

Wednesday March 22nd 7.30pm An evening with Fr. McVerry

The Peter McVerry Trust is a national housing and homeless charity committed to reducing homelessness and harm caused by substance misuse and social disadvantage. Everyone welcome.

March 24th – 27th 8pm I do not like thee Dr. Fell

Carnegie Players are proud to present this comedy-drama of six people gathered in a locked room overnight for ‘Encounter Therapy’ that promises to excavate, and therefore improve, their lives.

Tickets €15 from www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or on 064 66 48701.

Tuesday April 11th 8pm Seven letters

A poignant story of three spirited women whose circumstances have brought them together to live out their days in a care home. This play is a reminder that each older person was indeed once young and vibrant with their own hopes and dreams. It will make you laugh and make you cry.

Tickets €15 from www.carnegieartskenmare.ie or on 064 66 48701.