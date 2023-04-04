Blackwater news

Next meeting of Blackwater Women’s Group is Tuesday April 11th at 8pm in Blackwater Tavern. The group was formed in February 2002 and are celebrating their 21st anniversary this year and still going strong.

Qigong Classes (gentle exercise to music) in Tavern take place every Wednesday evening at the earlier time of 6.30pm to 7.30pm with Bob Martin. All Welcome, no charge.

Seniors alert alarm scheme

Blackwater Womens Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for free personal monitored alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence and independence. Application forms and information leaflets are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Monitoring is free for the first 12 months.

Application forms for the text alert system are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Membership is €10, full information on the new app is on page 6.

There are five open access defibrillators in the area and all on (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database; Templenoe church, Templenoe GAA pitch, Dromore GAA pitch, Blackwater Tavern and John Sheehans Direen.

‘Changing Times’ Blackwater/Templenoe social history book covers the social history of the area and is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater & Quills Shop Kenmare.

The Blackwater Drama group are currently rehearsing their latest original play ‘Holy Smoke’ which will be staged in May.