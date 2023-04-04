Quest kicks off season in style

More than 1,400 adventure racers kicked off the first Quest Adventure Race of the year with Quest Kenmare last weekend. Participants, who arrived in Kenmare with friends and family from all over Ireland and the UK, were treated to the stunning local scenery of Molls Gap, Kerry Way, Esk Mountain, Muckross Park and Kenmare town, along three different routes.

Kenmare enjoyed up to 3,000 visitors over the weekend for Quest Kenmare who stayed in accommodation locally and enjoyed the atmosphere in our bars and restaurants on the Friday and Saturday evenings. As always, participants were encouraged to embrace the idea of using the event to stay longer in one of the most beautiful parts of the country. Locals made visitors extremely welcome, and businesses went the extra mile to open outside their usual operating hours to accommodate the event.

Taking part in Quest Kenmare this year were Kerry’s own Tadgh Fleming and Rory O’Connor of Rory’s Stories, both adventure race enthusiasts since taking part in RTÉ’s Hell Week. A jubilant Tadgh who completed the expert route with fiancé Alannah Bradley, said after the race, “We made it! We did the 55k last year and we did the 78k this year – no better feeling than going over that finish line. We trained together and we stuck it out together. Can’t wait for the next one!”

Rory O’Connor was equally happy with his performance,“It was tough. Coming down the hill at the top – God help anybody in front of me, you’re nineteen stone coming down and I had no control of my body, and I was just like, ‘Move!’ But I really enjoyed it and feel great now, it was very enjoyable.”

Jerry O’Sullivan, Kenmare Marketing and Events Group (KMEG) said, “Kenmare is very pleased to welcome competitors and spectators of the wonderful Quest Adventure series, the colour, vibrancy and business they bring to town is a very welcome boost as we enter a new tourist season.”

Quest Kenmare will be back in 2024 with a provisional date of Saturday 9th March.