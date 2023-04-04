Linda scoops Inter Kenmare lotto!

Congratulations to Linda Twomey, club member and winner of our recent Club Lotto Jackpot. Linda was lucky enough to scoop €9150 and we are all delighted that our first jackpot went to a local club member! The jackpot has been reset and stands at €1325 and this will go up every week it is not won! It’s easy to sign up, just visit www.ourgrassroots.ie/club/interkenmare



An Extraordinary General Meeting of Inter Kenmare FC will take place on Tuesday 21th March at 7.30pm in Pobail Scoil Inbhear Sceine Kenmare and all Members are invited to attend. Inter FC Kenmare are proposing to build a full size all weather playing facility at their grounds at Dromneavane Kenmare subject to existing planning permission (21/17) and loan approval.

The club has enjoyed some outstanding success in the Futsal Community Games competition this month with our U15 and U13 boys and U13 girls all experiencing great wins, coming out as County champions. This is no mean feat and the players and coaches are to be commended!