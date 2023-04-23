Kenmare Golf Club is there for you

Ever driven past Kenmare Golf Club and wondered what goes on there? The answer is everything! Great golf, old friends catching up, new friendships being forged, families having fun, business networking, people enjoying superb food and hospitality in our brand-new clubhouse and our sunny terrace …. It’s all happening here.

Unlike most golf course locations, we are uniquely situated in the town of Kenmare with everything on our doorstep. We are a vibrant members club which puts members front and centre of all decision making, and this ensures an inclusive, fun, and friendly atmosphere. We pride ourselves on our friendliness and open and welcoming attitude.

If you are new to golf, we will guide you through the ins and outs of the great game on our quality course and greens. If you already golf elsewhere why not consider Kenmare Golf Club as a new option?

Whether you are visiting or have just moved to the area you will make new friends here while enjoying fresh air, exercise, and some of the best views in the country. Members enjoy full playing rights and there are over 90 men’s and ladies competitions every year.

Our members represent all walks of life, from busy working people to busy retired people and everyone in between!

Kenmare Golf Club, where club meets community.

Full membership costs €600 per year with no additional joining fees for 2023. Other membership packages are also available.

Why not enquire today about making Kenmare Golf Club your new home away from home?

Contact us today to find out more email kenmaregolfclub@gmail.com phone 064 66 41291 or check out our website www.kenmaregolfclub.com