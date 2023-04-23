Exciting month ahead at The Carnegie

Maksym Lozovyi In Concert

Friday April 28th 8pm

Tickets €15

Maksym Lozovyi is a famous singer in Ukraine, especially in his native city Kherson. Each of his concerts gathered sold-out audiences. His baritone voice is full of extraordinary timbre. His favourite genre is opera, but he also sings pop music. This time he is going to perform songs from the repertoire of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra including Wonder of you, Stranger in the night, My way and many

more. Maksym has won second prize at the international open audition in 2018 in Italy.

Makem & Clancy in concert

Thursday May 18th 8pm

Tickets €20

Rory Makem and Donal Clancy carry on the musical legacy, stories and songs of their legendary fathers,Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy

They toured Ireland in spring 2022 and also had a very successful nine county Irish tour in Autumn 2022, playing from Donegal to Cork, with many full houses and great audience sing alongs. Rory and Donal are justifiably proud of their families’ place in Irish music, and both had the opportunity to perform with their famous fathers over the years

Rory and Donal also forged their own musical paths with Donal an acclaimed guitarist, singer and performer and Rory Makem a seasoned performer with over 25 years on the road who has toured extensively with The Makem and Spain Brothers, touring and playing guitar with his father, the legendary Tommy Makem for 17 years

Learning from those who came before you is the essence of folk music and both of these artists has the great honour of learning from the best.