Blackwater News

Blackwater Women’s Group

Singing Classes with Mary Culloty O’Sullivan will commence in September and we have been allocated part funding from SICAP towards them.

Gospel Singing. Many people have expressed interest in Gospel Singing which is on in Sneem/Cahirdaniel at present. If people are interested in Gospel Singing ring Blackwater Tavern 064-6682003 and give in your name and it can be arranged in conjunction to Sneem. Singing Sessions would alternate between Blackwater and Sneem.

Qigong Classes take place in Tavern every Wednesday evening 6.30pm to 7.30pm (gentle exercise to music) with Bob Martin. All welcome, no charge.

Garden Visit. A trip to the Steve and Louise Austen’s garden is planned for late May, date to be confirmed.

Seniors Alert Alarm Scheme. Blackwater Women’s Group are affiliated to POBAL and can apply for Free Personal Monitored Alarms which enable older people to live securely in their homes with confidence & independence. Application forms and information leaflets are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Monitoring is Free for the first we months.

Text Alert Members with smart phones can download the Cairde App, this can alert the neighbours or emergency services if activated by pressing the red button. If you have an accident on the farm or are in danger anywhere the Cairde App will summon help by notifying your Cairde (selected contacts) that you need help. If a contact is available to respond they will be given your exact location on google maps. This technology is available free of charge to all registered members of Text Alert Groups. You can also log all your property in the app, serial numbers pictures etc. Application forms for Text Alert System are available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater. Membership is €10.

Defibrillators Blackwater/Templenoe. There are 5 open access defibrillators in the area, at Templenoe Church, Templenoe GAA Pitch, Dromore GAA Pitch, Blackwater Tavern and John Sheehan’s Direen. All are on (NAS) National Ambulance Service’s database.

‘Changing Times’ Blackwater/Templenoe Social History Book covers the Social History of the Blackwater/Templenoe area and is available in O’Neill’s Shop Blackwater and Quills Shop Kenmare.

Drama Production Blackwater.The Drama group are currently rehearsing their latest original play ‘Holy Smoke’ which will be staged in Blackwater in mid-May.