Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

I would like to wish Kenmare Bay Boat Tours the very best of luck in their new venture.

Well done to Kenmare branch of Macra na Feirme on their night of mouse racing, a great night of fun was had by all.

Congratulations again to the local actors in the Carnegie Players Kenmare for more wonderful productions.

At the recent Kenmare Municiple area meeting I raised the following concerns:

Could KCC ask the Sisters or owners of Kenmare Convent if they would donate the field next to the convent to the people of Kenmare for parking or a playground to which I am awaiting a response.

I asked could KCC contact the relevant authorities to repair the safety poles on the footpath approaching St Johns National School, to which they told me it was on their agenda to repair the footpath and these poles.

I asked could KCC organise the cutting of the overhanging trees on the Tousist road.

I enquired again as to the update on the Bonane Road

I have again asked if there any update on the footpath to Cill Mhuire.

I asked if KCC could contact the relevant authorities to upgrade the lighting at Kenmare Pier.

I also asked could KCC contact the relevant authorities to upgrade the lighting on the Kilgarvan road from the top of Main Street to the relief road as it is a popular walk for locals and it needs extra lights.

I have successfully secured that the Lauragh Road to the County bounds will now be gritted in bad weathers conditions.

As always if I can help in any way please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Dan McCarthy