The Blackwater Drama Group make a welcome return this year with another comedy production; the only local Drama group who create and write their own original material based on their local histories, customs and events, giving insight into the lives of their own people.

This year’s production, Holy Smoke, is set in 1974 Blackwater when the Blackwater people faced a new challenge, the prospect of losing their local school. Four schools in the area had already closed in the late 1960s, a time in which schools in rural areas were being closed by the government due to decreasing pupil numbers. Dirreendarragh N.S. the only remaining local school was notified that it was to close too. This spelt disaster not only for the local community but also for the O’Connor family and their daughter Brid, the present teacher, whose family had taught there for generations.

There are heated arguments surrounding the school’s imminent closure; some fear the school will be a great loss to the tightly knit community; others think that their local teacher Brid with a close family tie to the old school master, is not up to the mark. This however belies a deeper, darker trauma caused by abusive and widely accepted teaching methods suffered by many children there during their schooldays.

The play centres around Brid’s family who are farmers, her brother Peter a seminarian in Maynooth, their bossy ambitious mother Min, long suffering father Con and their kindly granduncle Jack. Throw in the new forester, the travelling cattle dealer or ‘jobber’, a hilarious night of dancing and mischief in the Silver Slipper Ballroom Kenmare, romantic suitors, pisogues and an unscheduled chase in a fairy fort that has dramatic consequences.

Holy Smoke includes all the hallmark features of a Blackwater Drama Group Production: well-crafted characters, comedy, drama, history, nostalgia and a few surprises make this original play a most engaging performance.

This year’s production will be directed by Allyson Thomas. The play will be staged in O’Neill’s Old Dance Hall, adjacent to the Blackwater Tavern, tickets will cost €10 and must be pre-booked. The doors open at 7.30pm, the performance will begin at 8pm sharp. The play will premiere on Thursday 11th of May with extra performances on Friday 12th & Sunday 14th May. Please note that there is no Saturday scheduling that weekend. The play will run again the following week, (subject to demand) on Thurs 18th Fri 19th & Sat 20th To book tickets phone Blackwater Tavern on 064 6682003.