Save the date

The official launch of the Tuosist Community Complex will take place on Sunday 30th April at the Parish Hall, Ardea from 3-5pm. There will be an opportunity to see the plans for the development, to find out how you can help make the plans a reality and we will also have the first of five Tuosist Ticket Draws for 2023. There will be refreshments provided and we encourage everyone to come along and get involved in this exciting project #tuosistgaa #tuosistcommunitycomplex #tuosistticket #plansforthefuture