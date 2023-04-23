Busy term at St Johns national school

Congratulations to Ms. Healy and Mr. Morley’s sixth class on their Confirmation Day.

We were delighted to welcome Fr. Peter McVerry to our school as part of Lenten Talks. He talked to the children from fifth and sixth Class about life in Dublin, battling homelessness in Ireland and being grateful for everything in his life. The children were very interested and asked a lot of questions. The Student Council presented Fr. McVerry with a cheque for the Peter McVerry Trust.

Well done to our St. John’s girls mini 7′s football team who played in Austin Stack Park. They had 2 tough games winning one out of the two, and were unfortunate to advance onto the semi-finals as only one team went through. They were tremendous throughout! Well done to all 10 players and parents who travelled to support them.