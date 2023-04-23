Sheen Falls hosts very special book club

Sunday May 7th is the date set for the inaugural Meet the Writer event at Sheen Falls Lodge.

Over a sumptuous afternoon tea with enchanting views of Kenmare Bay, guests will hear acclaimed Irish author, Sinead Moriarty, speak of her path to literary success and why Ireland has produced so many great women writers of female fiction.

Sinead will be interviewed by well-known journalist and contributing editor at IMAGE magazine, Melanie Morris. Included in the afternoon tea offer will be a signed copy of Sinead’s latest work, Yours Mine Ours.

This is the first in a series of interviews with interesting writers across different strands of writing reflecting the commitment the hotel has to its library and the impressive literary tradition in Ireland.

Sheen Falls Lodge not only boasts its very own library with an impressive 2,000 book collection, but also its very own resident librarians, Noel Fursman and Julia Holland, who have been curating and refreshing the collection across the hotel and in each bedroom for the past 23 years. The books in the bedrooms comprise poetry, big picture books and Irish fairy tales and are colour co-ordinated with the different colour schemes of the rooms.

Sinead Moriarty is the number one bestselling author of sixteen novels published by Penguin Random House, and two children’s books published by Gill. Her books have been translated into twenty-five languages and she is also the books ambassador for the Eason’s Must Reads book club. Sinead founded and hosted the podcast, What’s In The Water? to promote and highlight the wealth of Irish female writing talent in this country. She was a columnist with the Irish Independent for seven years and sat on the board of the Arts Council for three years. Sinead is a passionate advocate for fellow writers and the book industry in Ireland.

ABOUT THE LIBRARIANS

In 2000, Noel Fursman and Julia Holland took over the role of hotel librarian from Lois O’Neill. They are well known in Kenmare town as the owners of Noel & Holland Books which they opened in 1998 after they got married and moved from London to Ireland.

Noel and Julia believe that as the hotel’s librarians, they must select books that can inform, entertain, help resolve scrabble disagreements, browsing books that guests can easily pick up and read while waiting for the other person to finish getting ready. They generally stay away from fiction books simply because guests usually bring their own. Both are conscious that the library needs to aesthetically look well, and the books are always a little different to add to the surprise and delight of the book lover.