Call for nominations for Garda Youth Achievement Awards

Lee Strand and Kerry Garda are delighted to launch the Lee Strand Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards 2023. The awards are held for youths between the ages of thirteen and twenty-one years and recognise the great contribution young people have made and continue to make to their communities in Kerry. The awards will be presented at a celebratory dinner awards ceremony in the Ballyroe Heights Hotel, Tralee on Friday, September 29th, 2023.

This year twenty Merit Awards will be presented to individuals who have made a positive contribution to their community and make it a better place to live. A Group Award will also be presented to groups of two or more people who have made an impact to their community. The Special Achievement Award will be presented to an individual who has overcome difficult circumstances, has defied all the odds and whose commitment deserves recognition. A Community Safety Award will be presented to an individual who through crime prevention or a safety initiative/innovation has made their community a safer place to live. The Overall Winner of the Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement 2023 will also be presented.

Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell stated ”It is fundamental that the youth of this country are recognised for the crucial role they play in the future of our Society. An Garda Síochána is committed to ensuring this is reinforced via the Garda Youth Achievement Awards in collaboration with Lee Strand. It is essential that we recognise their excellent contribution to society in areas of sports, arts, culture & charity and also in the way they may selflessly and lovingly care for a relative or friend. These awards have a positive impact on our wider community in celebrating the achievements of such outstanding young people and I would like to extend our appreciation and thanks to Lee Strand for their continued sponsorship and support.”

Gearoid Linnane, CEO, Lee Strand stated “Lee Strand has a strong commitment to supporting initiatives within the local community and we are delighted to support the Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards for 26 years since its commencement in 1998. The awards provide a great opportunity to celebrate and recognise the achievements of the young people of Kerry, who have made a positive impact within their local community.”

The closing date for receipt of nominations is Friday, May 26th 2023. Nominations are available from any Garda Station in Kerry or are also available to download on www.leestrand.ie/garda-awards/

Any member of the public can nominate a young person whom they feel has made a contribution to their local area. Nominations are accepted from individuals, community and voluntary groups, schools and youth clubs/organisation. The winners will be selected by a panel of judges who are community volunteers from around the county under the chairmanship of Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell, An Garda Síochána. For further information contact: 066 7102300