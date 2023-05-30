Sneem National School is very fortunate to have two autism classrooms, called the Rainbow and Sunshine Rooms. The pupils all receive school transport with a bus escort from their home to school. Pupils currently travel from Kenmare and Sneem areas, but enrolments are welcome from a wide catchment area. We have two spacious classrooms, interactive whiteboards, a PE room, sensory room and a safe outdoor yard. Our wonderful students are taught the primary curriculum adapted to their individual needs and engage in integration with their mainstream peers. The school is a very inclusive and accessible learning environment. There is a fantastic student adult ratio which allows the class to undertake a variety of social outings and activities.
For enrolment enquiries email: sneemns@gmail.com or call 0646645000
We would be delighted to accommodate a visit to see our excellent facilities and meet our staff.
Sneem National School
