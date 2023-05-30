Scene on the Green is back!

This year we are opening the entire event to our community and giving you a chance to be an act or community show in Kenmare under our lovely stretch tent. The SOG will take place between July 14th & August 8th, 2023, and KMEG will partner with the Carnegie Theatre and others to bring you a series of great events.

Who can perform or hold an event? We want to hear from all performers across any discipline of entertainment, exhibition, body & soul. We have yet to complete all the details, but we are seeking Expressions of Interest, if you would like to book a performance slot or get more information.

The format: Apply to be part of the Scene on the Green. Send in your proposal with description of the act or event and any Audio / Video / pictures if available.

KMEG will provide the tent and stage (with Sides for rainy days), Some Chairs as available, Insurance (by agreement) social media Via Kenmare.ie channels, PR and promotion, Power points Advice and experience.

Performer provides: A fully formed and stage ready event, All PA/sound equipment. Volunteers as you require to hold the event.

As well as your acts there will be open Mic, afternoon Disco’s, exhibitions and much more.

If you wish to tell us about your act, presentation or exhibition please send us an email SOG@kenmare.ie

We need Volunteers – SOG will need volunteers to assist with the running of events. If you can spare some time, do you wish to learn or share some skills let us know. Meet new people have fun. Commit as much time as you wish. Let us know by emailing. volunteer@kenmare.ie

KMEG – Kenmare Marketing and Events is a volunteer lead membership funded group. The fees paid by businesses in Kenmare along with funding we apply for from KCC, SKDP and other Government bodies make this and other events possible. The tent for example was 50% funded by KMEG and 50% funded by an SKDP grant.