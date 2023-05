to all the Pobalscoil students who participated in SciFest in MTU Kerry. Special congratulations to √Čadaoin Healy and Rebecca O’Sullivan who won the Smurfit Kappa Sustainability Award, and Lillian O’Sullivan who won the Dawn Meats Agricultural Science Award. Many thanks to the Pobalscoil Mentors Ms Sarah Abbott and Mr John O’Sullivan for all their dedication, hard work and commitment over the past year.