Cllr Dan McCarthy reports

Wishing the very best to the Tousist GAA club on the launch of their new development.

Congratulations to the Kerry Ladies team for winning the division 1 of the national league and especially to our own Amy Harrington on a very successful 1st year playing with the senior ladies.

I have again been in contact with Kerry County Council on the urgency of repairing the Bonane Road as it is now in a deplorable state.

I was delighted to attend the AGM of the Kenmare Tidy Towns and would like to congratulate them on the amount of work that the volunteers are doing.

Well done to the Kenmare Committee and volunteers of Darkness into Light. Another fantastic year for Kenmare and the surrounding area raising over €5,000 for Pieta House. Thank you also to the many businesses who donated to this event.

I have a motion in for the next area meeting with Kerry County Council to ask for the electricity wires in Shelbourne Street be put underground

I have also asked Kerry County Council to repair the steps of pier.

Wishing fellow Councilor Donal O’Grady a very happy retirement.