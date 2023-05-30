The Blackwater Drama Group have been writing their own original material for over a decade now loosely based on local events. This year’s play Holy Smoke is set in 1974 when the people of Blackwater were faced with losing their local Dirreendarragh School. The story centres around the O’Connor family who are farmers, their daughter Brid the local teacher, her brother Peter a seminarian in Maynooth, their bossy ambitious mother Min, long suffering father Con and their kindly uncle Jack. News of the school closing spelt disaster not only for the local community but also for Brid, the present teacher whose family had taught there for generations. Heated arguments surrounding the school’s imminent closure trigger painful memories for some of the trauma caused by abusive and widely accepted teaching methods and their consequences.

Throw in the new forester trying to buy up land, the travelling cattle dealer or ‘jobber’ looking for bargains, a hilarious night of dancing and mischief in the Silver Slipper Ballroom, romantic suitors, pisogues and an impromptu visit to a Fairy Fort (Liss) that has dramatic consequences. Holy Smoke includes all the hallmark features of a Blackwater Drama Group Production: well-crafted characters, comedy, drama, history, nostalgia, and romance. There is even beautiful original song specially written for the play by Karen O’Mahony called The Place I Call Home.

The play is on in O’Neill’s Dance Hall Blackwater this Thurs 18th, Fri 19th & Sat 20th May. Doors open at 7.30. Play at 8pm sharp.. It sold out fast last weekend so book early to avoid disappointment. Tickets only €10 must be pre booked. Call Tavern 064-6682003.