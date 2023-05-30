We are sailing

If you have always wanted to try sailing or have been sailing for years and would like to return to the sea an introductory sail is for you.

Kenmare Bay Sailing Club, a group of sailing enthusiasts who meet twice a week at Star Outdoor Adventure Centre at 5:30pm, are offering an introductory sail with one of our experienced sailors and a crew member.

They are a small club and are ready to grow, so come along on Thursday 8th June at 6pm for a sail, or a chat with our club members, there will be a warm welcome waiting.

Space is limited, so register early on the link below. A waitlisting is available for additional ‘Try Sailing’ events.

https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/try-sailing-tickets-629574723947