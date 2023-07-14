Busy Summer term at St Johns school

Senior Infants and 1st Class had a super time at the Green Schools Scooting Workshop with Dave Brooks. They really enjoyed scooting around the school yard.

Back in March, Fr. Peter McVerry visited the school and the Student Council informed him that they would try and raise money for the Peter McVerry Trust. 4th and 6th Class walked the Old Kenmare road and raised money for the trust. They started at Derrycunnihy Church and finished back in school. They had a great day out.

Active Week was held on June, 8th with a variety of activities and sports being organised. The pupils had a great week playing games and taking part in Spike Ball, Dancing, Yoga, Activity Bingo, School Walks and Sport’s Day. Ice-cream from Bia Bia was a big hit and we would like to thank our Sport’s Committee and all involved for giving us a fun-filled week to end the school year.