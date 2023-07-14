Michael Healy Rae TD reports

Bonane Road

It is fair to say that section of the N71 Road from Kenmare to Glengarriff are probably the worst surface that we have seen in a long time. I have inundated with phone calls and messages about this section of road to try and ensure that it would be repaired this year.

Cllr Johnny Healy-Rae has worked diligently in raising this matter on Kerry County Council and we have both worked to ensure that the worst and most urgent part of this road will be resurfaced this year. It is no exaggeration to say it is rougher than the surface of the moon. I will continue to work that further funding will be secured to finish the road.

Farming

The present government of Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and the Green Party seem to have a complete disregard for the future of small family farms. They seem hell bent on pursuing the aims and ambitions of the Green Party which have no regard for the viability of small farms. It has only recently come to light that what I have been saying for over 12 months now with regard to a cull of our national herd is actually on the cards and there seems to be no opposition whatsoever coming from the 3 Government parties. I find it beyond comprehension that people who are elected locally seem so quick to forget people who elected them in the first place.

I will continue to stand up for farmers in Kerry everyway that I can, to voice your concerns and pursue your agenda and no anyone else’s.