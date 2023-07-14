Pool training ends swimmingly

The swim club has finished their pool training for this year with a gala in Cork city with everyone getting great personal bests, which is what we aim for. Congratulations to Coach Andra on being awarded her level 2 Coaching certificate also, a great end to the year.

Well done to our swim team of Coach Tom, Will, Sam, Alannah, Amelia, Jessie, Ailbhe, Sophie, Emer & Tadgh, and well done to Tadgh, Jessie and Sophie who took on their first 100 metre IM, which is a length of each stroke.

We are very proud of all the swimmers in the club for their commitment to training every week, the improvement in technique and endurance is plain to see from all the hard work. The gym sessions were a great addition for our teen squad too, where we saw improvement in their stability and strength.

We hope to start our sea sessions in early July, so we look forward to seeing you all again soon!